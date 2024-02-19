Top WWE star talks about missing time with infant son

One of the top superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment recently spoke about his work schedule and spending time away from family, which includes a former WWE star and their newborn.

The man of the hour is Gunther. He is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

While speaking to GV Wire, the Austrian revealed that his support system is his wife, Jinny Sandhu, who retired from in-ring competition in January 2023. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy in December 2023.

"That is the downside. And it’s just the price to pay, a little bit. But it’s also the things like my wife, Jinny, she used to wrestle before, so she knows the business. And I got a great backup there. And it’s always hard leaving a little one behind because I don’t want to miss anything. But on the other hand, I’m out there providing a great life for my family and, to sacrifice that you do now and then, the idea is that later on, you can live a life that nobody is able to live after you put the work in," Gunther told GV Wire.

The Ring General's WrestleMania XL challenger remains unclear as of this writing. However, he is booked for Monday Night RAW this week. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Jey Uso looks to put the kibosh on the Austrians' 600-day plus title reign.

Gunther opens up about WWE WrestleMania XL match vs. Brock Lesnar falling apart

Brock Lesnar and Gunther locking horns is something the WWE Universe has been expecting and looking forward to since their interaction last year at the Royal Rumble. The Ring General reiterating his desire to face The Beast Incarnate only upped the anticipation in recent months.

However, Lesnar's alleged involvement in Vince McMahon's scandal has led to the WWE distancing themselves from both men. Considering the circumstances, Gunther stated that the WWE Universe likely has seen the last of The Beast Incarnate in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. Be that as it may, he admitted that there still is an interest if things work out eventually:

"I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now. I don’t know if we’ll see Brock again if that’s ever going to happen. But I’m wide open when it comes to that as of now," Gunther said.

The Intercontinental Champion also added that he is not stressed about whom he winds up facing at WrestleMania XL. He asserted that his focus is to regain the belt for as long as possible and that someone will certainly step up.

Do you see a title change happen on Monday Night RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below!