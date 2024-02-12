Former WWE US Champion name-drops Brock Lesnar amid Vince McMahon's s*x trafficking allegations

Brock Lesnar has finally reached the point in WWE where he puts over promising talents by working with them exclusively.

Ahead of his WrestleMania match last year against 29-year-old Omos, he admitted that the roles have reversed from when he was a consistent main event performer. The Beast added that he wants to give back to the business. Unfortunately, this period of his career was short-lived owing to the Vince McMahon scandal.

During a recent interview conducted by Sunday Night's Main Event, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle commented on his former employer's current situation. About the mentioning of a "UFC Heavyweight Champion" in the lawsuit, Riddle cleared his name for the record by naming Brock Lesnar as the man in question:

"I wasn't the dude (alleged in the lawsuit). Brock was the dude he (Vince McMahon) was talking to. It wasn't me. I really have no comment, other than that," said Riddle. [H/T: Fightful]

Brock Lesnar's final WWE storyline as of this writing was against Cody Rhodes. During their months-long feud last year, Lesnar put over The American Nightmare twice on Premium Live Event. Their final showdown happened at SummerSlam.

Matt Riddle is convinced the former WWE Chairman is a billionaire maniac

As for Vince McMahon, Riddle stated that most WWE Superstars who are portrayed on television are more or less an exaggerated version of themselves. Based on that logic, suffice it to say that McMahon was every bit of the "maniac" the WWE Universe saw him as. The former WWE US Champion was not surprised by the shocking revelation:

"Well, people say that (they were surprised), and granted I had no idea of anything going on. I don't even politic my own matches. I show up and do my job. Honestly, if you watch any of his work from in-ring performances, the things he said and did, logic would tell you alone. Especially, me, personally, all the good wrestlers that play good characters, that's them. It might be turned up by ten or 100, but that's them."

Riddle continued:

"When I see Vince do all the things he's done from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, I was not surprised. Some of it, a little, but yeah, the guy is a billionaire that owns a company. He's done it all, seen it all, and wants to do more and see more. I don't know, I'm not a billionaire. [...] I'm not surprised. I hear people say they're surprised. I'm not surprised. The guy was a maniac," he deduced. [H/T: Fightful]

Vince McMahon's final on-screen appearance was on a June 27, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, in which he introduced John Cena as the latter was celebrating 20 years in the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE