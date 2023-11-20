36-year-old wants to face Brock Lesnar, views him as WWE's "end boss"

Brock Lesnar is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of his generation. Many wrestlers regard The Beast Incarnate as someone they want to face one day, including Gunther.

The Ring General recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record. On November 25, he will defend the title against eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames.

In an interview on Under the Ring, Gunther confirmed he wants to face Lesnar in a first-time-ever match. The 36-year-old also compared the former UFC star to the final boss in a video game:

"You never really know what you get with Brock, I would say, but it's definitely a match I wanna have, I wanna do," Gunther said. "I feel like Brock is somebody that I kinda like class, and I just made it my thing, it's like maybe my personal end boss. That's the guy that at one point I have to step into the ring [with] to validate myself if that makes sense." [7:09 – 7:37]

Lesnar has not wrestled since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5. It is currently unclear when the 10-time WWE world champion will return to in-ring action.

Brock Lesnar and Gunther's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble moment

On January 28, Brock Lesnar and Gunther competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Midway through the contest, the two heavyweights stared each other down in the middle of the ring.

After receiving one of Gunther's trademark chops to the chest, Lesnar responded by launching the Austrian across the ring with a suplex.

Seconds later, the long-awaited face-off between the two men was interrupted by Bobby Lashley's entry into the match. The All Mighty quickly eliminated Lesnar, bringing an end to The Beast Incarnate's exchange with Gunther.

When do you think Brock Lesnar should face Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Under the Ring and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.