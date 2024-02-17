GUNTHER sends warning to Jey Uso ahead of major WWE RAW match

Next week's WWE RAW is set to feature GUNTHER doing battle with Jey Uso, and now the Imperium leader has issued a bold warning to the challenger.

Main Event Jey has been focused on winning singles gold since he broke away from The Bloodline and came to RAW last year. Now that he's assisted The New Day in their issues with Imperium, Uso has a shot at GUNTHER and his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Uso and The New Day defeated Imperium in six-man action on this week's RAW. After the show, The Ring General reposted a clip of himself and Uso going at it and warned him ahead of next week's title match.

"try that again on Monday!" GUNTHER wrote.

Jey has not publicly responded to GUNTHER as of this writing. However, he did repost the original clip from WWE that shows him slapping The Ring General. Next week's title match will be the first-ever singles bout between the two.

WWE legend predicts big title change at WrestleMania 40

The champions of WWE are gearing up for their potential challengers at WrestleMania 40. While several matches are still to be announced, Eric Bischoff believes there will be at least one major title change on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

LA Knight has been rumored for a big WrestleMania moment this year. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he could see Knight taking the Intercontinental Championship from GUNTHER or the United States Championship from Logan Paul.

"He's got too much momentum [to not win a title soon]. There's no reason to stall it if there's an opportunity to keep it going, but also one of the things I like about WrestleMania, it's not only the event but WrestleMania, historically, sets the stage for what's going to happen the rest of the year in some respects. It's almost like a reset in a way and a springboard, and I love the idea of both [Intercontinental Champion] GUNTHER and LA Knight ascending in their roles. They both certainly have the potential to do it," he said.

Knight made headlines earlier this week when he pitched a big name for WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen how WWE will book him heading into April, but he's working the Men's Elimination Chamber later this month in Australia.

What do you think of GUNTHER's current push? What should LA Knight do at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below!

