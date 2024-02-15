LA Knight is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. However, despite riding high on momentum for almost a year, The Megastar is yet to taste gold in the company since coming to the main roster.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes all that is about to change, and the former TNA World Champion will become either the Intercontinental or United States Champion at The Show of Shows.

Knight has challenged for the WWE Championship twice and fallen short both times. He has qualified to take part in the Elimination Chamber match whose winner will face Seth Rollins for the World Championship at WrestleMania 40. It is unlikely that he would win that match.

Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff predicted on 83 Weeks that Knight would walk out of WrestleMania 40 with gold around his waist. He could either defeat Logan Paul for the US Championship or Gunther for the IC Championship:

"He's got too much momentum [to not win a title soon]. There's no reason to stall it if there's an opportunity to keep it going," Bischoff stated. "But also one of the things I like about WrestleMania, it's not only the event but WrestleMania, historically, sets the stage for what's going to happen the rest of the year in some respects. It's almost like a reset in a way and a springboard, and I love the idea of both [Intercontinental Champion] GUNTHER and LA Knight ascending in their roles. They both certainly have the potential to do it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

LA Knight invited a big star to WrestleMania 40

Knight made an appearance on WWE's The Bump recently, unveiling his grand idea for a special entrance at WrestleMania 40. Known for his signature catchphrase, "Yeah!" the 41-year-old now hopes to have Usher perform his entrance at the event. Usher, the renowned R&B singer, collaborated with rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris on the hit single "Yeah!" released in 2004:

"Wait a minute... Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance, or what? ... I'm coming out and doing it [performing 'Yeah!'] with him. Let's go," he said.

The fans wanted Knight to be part of WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, he was left off the card. After a year of proving his worth, WrestleMania XL would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to make LA Knight a champion.

