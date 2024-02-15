LA Knight invites major name to WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE saves some of their bigger moments for WrestleMania each year, and now LA Knight has made a big pitch of his own for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Megastar has not secured his WrestleMania 40 spot as of this writing, but he will have the chance at Elimination Chamber in Australia later this month when he steps inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The winner will advance to WrestleMania to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Knight appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today and revealed his big pitch for a special entrance at WrestleMania 40. The 41-year-old uses "Yeah!" as his signature catchphrase, and now he wants Usher to perform his entrance at WrestleMania. The R&B singer released his "Yeah!" single in 2004 with rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher is back in the spotlight due to his NFL Super Bowl 58 performance from this past weekend. On The Bump, host Megan Morant commented on how she could only think about Knight during Usher's halftime performance on Sunday. Knight then responded:

"Wait a minute... Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance, or what? ... I'm coming out and doing it [performing 'Yeah!'] with him. Let's go," he said.

Usher's hit "Yeah!" single would be a perfect fit for mainstream WWE. Since 2004, the song has topped numerous charts and is RIAA-certified Platinum thirteen times in the United States with more than 13 million units sold, not to mention several million more units sold around the world.

WWE to book LA Knight in title feud?

While it's almost a given that LA Knight will be featured on the WrestleMania 40 card, it seems unlikely that he will get to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, despite his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Logan Paul is currently feuding with Kevin Owens, and the YouTube star is also certainly a lock for the WrestleMania card. Paul has been rumored to defend his United States Championship against Knight, perhaps on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Megastar vs. The Maverick for the United States Championship would be a great fit for WrestleMania, according to Eric Bischoff. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Knight vs. Paul on his 83 Weeks podcast and initially said he didn't like the idea for WrestleMania, but then changed his mind:

"Everything I just said previously about two ascending stars just went out the window because I didn't consider the belt transition. So, yeah, I could see it. It does make sense. I would love to see LA Knight continuing to ascend. I don't wanna see him stall out," he said. [From 2:04:31 – 2:04:49]

Knight has never had a televised WWE singles match with Paul or Owens. He did lose a Street Fight to Owens at a non-televised live event in March 2023, then they teamed several times last November, even defeating Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the November 24 SmackDown.

What do you think of LA Knight's idea for Usher? Where do you see Knight in one year? Sound off in the comments below!

