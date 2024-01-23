"It does make sense" – WWE legend likes LA Knight's possible WrestleMania 40 booking

LA Knight has been one of WWE's most popular stars over the last year. On a recent podcast episode, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on rumors that the 41-year-old could face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40.

Paul is set to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble on January 27. If he retains, it has been heavily speculated that the online sensation could put his title on the line against Knight on April 6-7.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff initially said he disliked the idea of the two rising wrestlers facing each other at WWE's biggest event. However, the Hall of Famer changed his mind when he realized a title could be involved in the storyline:

"Everything I just said previously about two ascending stars just went out the window because I didn't consider the belt transition," Bischoff stated. "So, yeah, I could see it. It does make sense. I would love to see LA Knight continuing to ascend. I don't wanna see him stall out." [2:04:31 – 2:04:49]

Before WrestleMania 40, Knight will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way encounter at the Royal Rumble. AJ Styles and Randy Orton will also compete in the match.

Eric Bischoff on LA Knight inspiring other wrestlers

While many wrestlers hit their peak in their 30s, LA Knight had to wait until he was 40 to become a WWE main-eventer.

Eric Bischoff believes fellow wrestlers can take inspiration from Knight's recent success:

"If I owned a wrestling company, if I was a General Manager – legitimate, not an on-camera General Manager – if I had some influence in talent, I would be using LA Knight as a motivational opportunity every day. Here's the guy who we're talking about him at the very top of the card here. He's been in the business for what, 20 years?" [2:07:15 – 2:07:42]

Bischoff also offered his opinion on whether Knight is a realistic contender to dethrone Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

