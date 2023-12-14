Logan Paul will lose his US Title at WrestleMania 40 in a first-time-ever match to 41-year-old star, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe left no stone unturned when claiming that Logan Paul will drop his United States Championship to a 41-year-old star at next year's WrestleMania.

The Maverick snatched the US title from the grasp of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. A brazen brass knuckle against the legendary luchador became the unlikely key.

Mysterio hung suspended in mid-air, a 619 frozen in time, only to be met by a brutal right hook, courtesy of Paul. The YouTube sensation rose from the ashes of doubt as he dethroned the masked icon in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel's dust barely settled before the 28-year-old star still drunk on victory announced an eight-man tournament for his title. Potential challengers include Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens.

Irrespective of who would come out on top to face The Maverick for the United States Championship, the WWE Universe is convinced that it will be LA Knight who dethrones Logan Paul for the title.

The 41-year-old star collided with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. However, due to The Bloodline's interference, The Tribal Chief once again capitalized on his supremacy at the Crown Jewel event.

The 2024 Showcase of the Immortals is just a few months away and with stars such as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk announcing their spot for Royal Rumble PLE, the stakes got much higher.

Ahead of Road to WrestleMania 40, fans have asserted that LA Knight should face Logan Paul in a first-ever-bout and take the United States title from him at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Logan Paul put through a table at a recent event outside WWE

The current United States Champion was recently put through a table outside WWE and the video has gone viral.

PRIME's power duo - KSI and Paul - took their marketing mayhem south of the border, leaving a trail of smashed tables and stunned fans in Mexico City.

In a scene straight out of a wrestling ring, KSI sent the 28-year-old star crashing through a table, proving even friendship can't save you from a well-timed finisher.

And to add the cherry on top, Twitch's own streaming titan, Samy Rivera delivered the pin on Logan Paul, with a three-count from Mercedes Roa.

Only time will tell if LA Knight announces his spot for the 2024 Royal Rumble or gets a spot at Elimination Chamber to face The Maverick for the US title at WrestleMania 40.

