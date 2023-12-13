Logan Paul put through a table; pinned by 25-year-old female star

Logan Paul was put through a table by a popular star in a clip that's currently going viral on Twitter.

Paul and KSI have made a fortune courtesy of their popular drink PRIME. The duo occasionally hosts promotional events hyping up the drink. One such event was recently held in Mexico City, Mexico.

At the event, KSI put Logan Paul through the table to a loud reaction from the fans in attendance. In a hilarious bit, PRIME's newest signing Samy Rivera pinned Paul as Mercedes Roa made the three count. For those unaware, Rivera is a popular Twitch streamer and boasts a whopping 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Logan Paul unable to explain why he isn't fond of female WWE Superstar

Logan Paul recently won the WWE US Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

After defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing match, Paul challenged WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for his US Title. The two high-flyers met in a US Title match at Crown Jewel 2023. After a hard-fought battle, Paul managed to pick up a huge win over Mysterio, thus winning the US Title.

Shortly after, Paul opened up about his US Title win on an episode of Impaulsive. Here's what he said:

"It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company worth four billion [dollars] at the moment. It's a big deal that they stamp you, and are willing to say, 'You're significant enough and have done enough disruption in our company for us to put one of our titles on you.' There's not that many of them, and there's a bunch of people on the roster. So winning this, for me, was such an achievement because in that moment, when my hand was raised and they handed me this shiny heavy belt, the United States Champion[ship], I just saw my whole life in front of my eyes, all my ups, all my downs." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Paul hasn't defended the title since winning it at WWE Crown Jewel. His fans are anxiously waiting for him to make a return and defend the US Title against one of WWE's top stars.

Drop your reactions to Paul being put through a table by KSI in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.