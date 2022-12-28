Logan Paul took a shot at former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in WWE Mena's latest video.

Paul was featured in a game of "Thumbs up, thumbs down" in a recent video from WWE Mena. The game lets superstars pick their favorite and non-favorite fellow wrestlers, per the caption.

The Internet Sensation was asked to share his opinion on fellow WWE Superstars by displaying "thumbs up" and "thumbs down" signs. When Bayley's image flashed on the screen, he quickly gave a "thumbs down."

"I gotta give a thumbs down, I don't know why. I'm just not feeling it," Paul said. [0:25-0:28]

Logan Paul gave the "thumbs up" to several top WWE names

In the same clip, Logan Paul gave a "thumbs up" to Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey, Edge, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

He gave a "thumbs down" to Roman Reigns, which is understandable. The two top stars kicked off a feud on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022. At the event, Paul challenged The Tribal Chief, with the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line.

The hard-fought match ended with Reigns coming out victorious over the popular YouTuber. The two stars took several shots at each other before their big match in Saudi Arabia, and it's no wonder why Paul gave Reigns a "thumbs down."

Bayley has been one of WWE's top heels since she returned to the company at SummerSlam 2022. She brought along Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during her surprise return at The Biggest Party of the Summer. She has been feuding with WWE's top female stars ever since.

What do you think could be the reason behind Bayley not being one of Logan's favorite WWE Superstars? Sound off in the comments!

