"I don't have a damn thing to say to him personally" - WWE SmackDown star has harsh message for AJ Styles

A WWE SmackDown star has delivered a bold message to AJ Styles ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand.

The Bloodline brutally attacked AJ Styles ahead of WWE Fastlane 2023. The Phenomenal One was supposed to team up with John Cena at the premium live event, but the attack forced him out of action. LA Knight replaced the veteran in the match and picked up a victory with The Cenation Leader. Knight then carried the momentum into a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 but came up short against Roman Reigns.

AJ Styles lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Drew McIntyre last Friday night on SmackDown. LA Knight was on commentary during the match and Styles got distracted by him and it cost him the match. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Megastar claimed he didn't have a thing to say to Styles and joked that he wished he won his qualifying match so he would stop complaining.

"I don't have a damn thing to say to him, personally. Look we had our thing at the Royal Rumble, the Fatal 4-Way, a lot of people would say that was my match, and I'd agree. Bottom line is that I should have come out champion there but that is alright. AJ (Styles) has done this thing since he came back where he whined, cried, and complained. People were stepping over him, he's a dead body, this and that. In all honesty, I wish he would have gotten that win last week because then at least he would have had one less thing to complain about," he said. [From 55:43 - 56:07]

LA Knight on why he needs to win a championship in WWE

LA Knight has disclosed why he feels like he has to win a title in the company despite having many great moments.

During his conversation on WWE's The Bump, LA Knight explained that while he has had some great moments in the company, he needs gold for validation. Knight noted he didn't come to the promotion to hang out, he wants to win titles.

"The moments are great, the moments are memorable, everybody loves a moment. But the thing is, there is a difference between moments and achievements. For me, a lot of people would say 'hey man this is crazy, congratulations you had basically nothing going on a year ago and now you've had all of these big moments'. That is awesome and I love that. But at the end of the day, I need achievements. I didn't come here to just hang out and just be here. For me, I need these achievements," he said. [From 57:14 - 57:40]

LA Knight has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a World Heavyweight Championship bout at WrestleMania 40.

