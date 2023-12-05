Potential update on AJ Styles' return to WWE SmackDown - Reports

AJ Styles was viciously attacked on WWE SmackDown when he interfered in The Bloodline's business before Fastlane 2023. According to a new report, there's a potential update of The Phenomenal One's return to the brand.

Earlier this year, AJ Styles ended his feud with Karrion Kross on Friday Night SmackDown alongside The O.C. Later, he assisted John Cena to take on the team of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in Roman Reigns' absence from the show and the promotion while he was on a hiatus.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), The Phenomenal One is reportedly scheduled to return to Friday Night SmackDown in the coming week. Styles has been absent from weekly television since September 2023. Check it out:

"AJ Styles is gonna be back on Friday. Or he's supposed to be back on Friday. He was supposed to be back a couple of weeks ago and wasn't back. But that's the plan right now."

Expand Tweet

The report also stated that he was supposed to return to the promotion a while back. It's likely that the number of returns that took place at WWE Survivor Series 2023 might be the reason for the delay in The Phenomenal One's return to Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE RAW star wants to have a match against AJ Styles and Seth Rollins

Last year, several released or absent superstars returned and joined Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. One of them was Johnny Gargano, who joined the red brand.

Lately, he's teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa as DIY and working in the tag team division. Speaking on WWE Espanol, Gargano once said that he wanted to face the likes of The Phenomenal One and Seth Rollins. Check it out:

"Obviously, there's a guy that I've been in the ring with on the indies like that I haven't wrestled on a big stage. Guys like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, those are two guys at the top of my head," said Gargano. [23:25 - 23:40]

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, DIY picked up an impressive win over Imperium in a Two out of Three Falls match.

Who do you want to see AJ feud with after his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.