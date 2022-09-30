Recently returned WWE Superstar wants to have a match with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

Johnny Gargano, who recently made his return to the company, wants a dream match against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

Over the past few years, WWE has recruited talented independent wrestlers from the circuit to become a part of the Black and Gold brand. Several NXT graduates have made their mark on the main roster, including Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Asuka, and more.

The Visionary is currently in a heated feud with Matt Riddle and the two will be entering a Fight Pit to resolve their differences. Speaking on WWE Espanol, Johnny Gargano spoke about dream matches and said Rollins and AJ Styles were the top two candidates:

"Obviously, there's a guy that I've been in the ring with on the indies like that I haven't wrestled on a big stage. Guys like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, those are two guys at the top of my head," said Gargano. (From 23:25 to 23:40)

Gargano might get his wishes fulfilled as Rollins and Styles are part of the red brand where Gargano made his return.

Johnny Gargano revealed WWE Legends he would like to face apart from Seth Rollins and AJ Styles

After spending over six years with the Black and Gold brand, Johnny Gargano made his main roster debut and joined Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles are on the same brand as Gargano but their hands are full at the moment.

Several legends in the industry are still actively competing inside the ring and Gargano has narrowed down his dream opponents. During the same interview, he revealed the legends he wants to face in WWE:

"There are also legends that I've never had a chance to mix it up with. Guys like Edge, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio. There is so much great talent out there. There are so many amazing people out there." (From 23:41 to 23:55)

The Visionary and The Phoenomenal One have feuded with WWE Legends like Edge, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio in the past and it seems like Gargano wants to do the same.

Who would you like to see Johnny Gargano face on the main roster? Sound off in the comment section.

