Drew McIntyre defeats former WWE Champion to qualify for Elimination Chamber match

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre collided with AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Six superstars will compete inside the unforgiving steel structure in Perth, Australia on February 24, and the winner will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During the match, The Phenomenal One took out The Scottish Warrior's leg, and the latter tossed him into the corner and hit a big chop. AJ hit him with several kicks and went for a tornado DDT but McIntyre caught him and delivered a suplex. He then hit AJ with a chop in the corner and another chop in the middle of the ring.

Drew McIntyre caught AJ Styles with a backbreaker after he came off the ropes and got a two-count. Styles hit a dropkick and took down Drew again by targeting his leg. AJ wanted to perform a move off the top rope but McIntyre sent him crashing to the floor with a chop. He then sent Styles over the barricade.

Drew McIntyre tried to go for White Noise but AJ countered it into a powerbomb, which got a two count. Later on, Styles tried to go for a Phenomenal Forearm but Drew headbutted him off the top rope onto the floor. The Scottish Warrior sent AJ into LA Knight who was at ringside. Knight provided a distraction and Drew hit a Claymore to win the match.

