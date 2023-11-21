Watch: LA Knight has heartwarming interaction with young fan ahead of WWE RAW

WWE has shared a video of a heartwarming moment with LA Knight and a young fan ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

LA Knight competed in the biggest match of his career earlier this month in Saudi Arabia. The Megastar challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and gave it everything he had.

However, The Bloodline interfered in the match and it was too much for Knight to overcome. Reigns retained his title and as of now is not scheduled for a match this Saturday at Survivor Series. Knight is also not scheduled for a match at this weekend's premium live event at the moment.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the promotion shared a heartwarming video featuring an interaction between Knight and a fan at a live event. In the video, Knight shows a young fan how to properly do his hand sign before making his way to the ring.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo comments on the idea of making LA Knight the United States Champion

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that having LA Knight win the United States Championship shortly after his loss to Roman Reigns would send the wrong message to fans.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Santos Escobar betrayed his LWO stablemate and left brass knuckles on the ring apron. Logan Paul spotted them and blasted the Hall of Famer in the face with the brass knuckles on to win the title at the premium live event on November 4.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that fans may view the United States Championship as a consolation prize for Knight if he were to win it after losing to Reigns. Russo added that winning the title could negatively impact Knight.

"Yeah, bro, but let me ask you this. It may be a filler to you and I, we may totally understand that, but I'm talking about, to the average fan, wouldn't it feel like a consolation prize, bro? Like, you couldn't win the big one, you couldn't beat the big dog, so you've got the consolation prize. Would it be good for LA Knight?" said Vince Russo. [From 5:40 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

LA Knight remains one of the most popular stars on the roster despite failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see what is next for Knight moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

