WWE's "consolation prize" to LA Knight for losing to Roman Reigns will not send the right message, feels veteran (Exclusive)

LA Knight was unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 but given how over he is with the WWE Universe, there is a possibility that he will challenge Logan Paul's United States Title in the future. The potential rivalry was discussed in the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, where the veteran explained why making The Megastar the US Champion might not be correct.

Logan Paul won his first championship in WWE by beating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. The newly-crowned champ is already making rounds with his belt, and fans feel he will be champion heading into WrestleMania, where he could have a high-profile showdown.

Dr. Chris Featherstone noted that LA Knight could win the United States Title from Logan, but Vince Russo explained why that wouldn't be a good idea. The former writer said that putting the US Title around Knight's waist would feel like a consolation prize after the latter lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

""Yeah, bro, but let me ask you this. It may be a filler to you and I, we may totally understand that, but I'm talking about, to the average fan, wouldn't it feel like a consolation prize, bro? Like, you couldn't win the big one, you couldn't beat the big dog, so you've got the consolation prize. Would it be good for LA Knight?" said Vince Russo. [From 5:40 onwards]

What's next for LA Knight after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel?

A world title showdown against the Tribal Chief will look good on any resume, and that's what WWE would have hoped when booking the match. He may have fallen short in taking the belt off Roman Reigns, but LA Knight is certainly not done pursuing the most prestigious prize in WWE.

As seen on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel, LA Knight picked up a win over Grayson Waller and delivered a promo about being robbed of a triumphant moment in Saudi Arabia.

Knight seems to be still in the title hunt, which was confirmed in a report following SmackDown, stating that the company is trying to keep LA Knight strong. A rematch with Roman Reigns is also on the cards, which could happen at Royal Rumble.

