Roman Reigns' WWE Royal Rumble opponent potentially revealed - Reports

With WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event being Roman Reings' last in-ring appearance of the year, fans are already looking forward to his next title defense. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at next year's Royal Rumble, and he could face a familiar foe.

The challenger in question is none other than LA Knight. Earlier this month, The Megastar received his first-ever shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he challenged The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, the 41-year-old failed to dethrone Reigns after interference from Jimmy Uso.

Last Friday, Knight defeated Grayson Waller in his first match after his defeat against the leader of The Bloodline. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed the company wanted The Megastar to get a win over Waller to make him strong again after his loss at Crown Jewel.

Meltzer also noted that Knight is still going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, pointing out that The Megastar would seemingly have another match against Reigns that may happen at Royal Rumble. Nevertheless, these plans are not confirmed.

"So with LA Knight, the whole thing was that Waller was there to be a guy for LA Knight to get a win coming off of a loss. They wanted to make him strong again, they gave him a promo time. He’s still after the title... It sounded like they’re going to do another match with Roman Reigns, he did the belt motions and everything.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Can LA Knight dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has overcome several top challengers for his championship, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. However, many still believe The American Nightmare could be the one to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan predicted the names that could finally end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

"I would say Cody [Rhodes], believe it or not, Drew [McIntyre] and Jey Uso. I would even like to throw Sami in there, but I don't think that's [possible]. [LA Knight?] LA Knight is another one. [Solo Sikoa] Solo is another one," he said.

Check out the entire video below:

