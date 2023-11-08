Konnan picks Roman Reigns' former WrestleMania opponents to finally dethrone him for the Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns has been riding high as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the title for 1,100-plus-days. After yet another successful title defense at Crown Jewel, fans have been pondering who'll finally be the one to take away the prestigious prize from The Head of the Table.

WCW veteran Konnan recently named three superstars who could be possible contenders to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns defended his gold against LA Knight in a barnburner contest, which saw The Megastar come extremely close to pinning The Head of the Table. However, interferences from Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa helped The Bloodline leader retain his gold.

In a chat with Disco Inferno on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, or Jey Uso could snatch the title away from Roman Reigns:

"I would say Cody [Rhodes], believe it or not, Drew [McIntyre] and Jey Uso. I would even like to throw Sami in there, but I don't think that's [possible] (...) Solo Sikoa is another one." [1:20 - 1:38]

While Cody Rhodes faced Reigns at this year's Show of Shows, Drew McIntyre locked horns with The Tribal Chief in a non-title match at WrestleMania 35.

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns' former partner could be the endgame for him

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter named Seth Rollins as someone who can end the historic reign of The Head of the Table.

Reigns and Rollins have a rich history dating back to their time in The Shield. The two men last faced each other at Royal Rumble last year, which saw The Visionary emerge victorious via disqualification.

Apter explained why Seth Rollins should become a double champion:

"I think it should be Seth Rollins (...) So, why can't he go after the Universal Title? Why not? Why not get another belt? There is [sic] no rules here, there is no thirty-day rule (...) We were talking about this on Time Machine [The Wrestling Time Machine podcast]. There is no thirty-day rule anymore, that you have to defend the title in 30 days. So you have people that have multiple belts."

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are currently the champions of their respective brands, and it's unlikely that a match between the two is in the cards anytime soon.

