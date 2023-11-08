Technicality could see current WWE champion dethrone Roman Reigns, says legend (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns has no dearth of WWE opponents who are vying for a chance to take him down, none have been able to do so lately. However, a specific technicality could lead to him being defeated by a current champion, according to the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

The current champion referenced here is Seth Rollins. The Visionary has come a long way since being partners with his former SHIELD teammate, making a name for himself as a singles competitor. He currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, engaging in title defense matches quite frequently, unlike Reigns.

The 30-day rule that stipulates that every title must be defended at least once a month is all but moot at this point, with The Tribal Chief rarely laying his belt on the line. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter pointed out that Seth Rollins could take advantage of it and also go for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, as he would not have to defend it as often.

"I think it should be Seth Rollins...So, why can't he go after the Universal Title? Why not? Why not get another belt? There is no rules here, there is no thirty day rule... We were talking about this on Time Machine [The Wrestling Time Machine podcast]. There is no thirty day rule anymore, that you have to defend the title in 30 days. So you have people that have multiple belts," Bill Apter said. [25:56 - 26:26]

You can check out the entire video below:

Seth Rollins is certainly capable enough to carry the prestigious title, given his track record in WWE. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

Do you think Seth Rollins could challenge Roman Reigns in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit UnSKripted, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here