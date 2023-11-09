Randy Orton tipped by veteran to dethrone top WWE Superstar upon his comeback 

Randy Orton has been away from WWE programming for nearly 18 months now. However, he's expected to be back with the company sometime soon, and if he does return, Disco Inferno thinks The Viper could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is still a force to be reckoned with despite his cousin Jey Uso no longer with him in The Bloodline. He successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 last Saturday, thanks to assistance from his other cousins - Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Head of the Table has faced almost everyone on the SmackDown roster except for Gunther. Fans have been clamoring for a match between the two Superstars for a long time.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno stated that he doesn't see Gunther as someone knocking Roman Reigns off his perch. However, he named Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Bron Breakker as possible contenders to end the historic reign of The Bloodline's kingpin:

"No, he's not [On if Gunther can dethrone Roman Reigns]. He's not the type of guy that would get over with the fans to beat Roman [Reigns]. I don't think, you know, I don't think he'd have enough heel heat. I don't think he's the guy. That's what I'm saying... Right now you would think Cody [Rhodes], Randy Orton if he comes back, maybe like Bron Breakker if they bring him in and give him a push, you know, those are the guys I would think are on the radar to like beat Roman," Inferno said. [From 0:14 - 01:13]

Check out the full clip below:

Bill Apter also thinks Randy Orton could usurp Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter tipped Randy Orton to end the historic reign of The Head of the Table:

"Out of nowhere, this could be an RKO out of nowhere to defeat Roman Reigns. Maybe he is the guy. People have got him kind of on the mind only when people like us talk about him, but what about a return of the RKO out of nowhere, and he just happens to become, somehow, the top contender, and it might not be WrestleMania, but he becomes the top contender and he is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns, because I don't see anyone on the roster right now," said Apter.

Expand Tweet

Recent reports have suggested that The Viper is preparing for a return at the upcoming Survivor Series in Chicago this year. Will he target The Tribal Chief who put him out of commission? Only time will tell.

