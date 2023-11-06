Unseen footage of LA Knight after major loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel surfaces online

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently competed in arguably the most significant match of his career against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. A new unseen piece of footage of The Megastar following the bout has now surfaced online.

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Knight faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In the early stages of the match, The Megastar had the upper hand over his opponent. However, an unsurprising distraction by Paul Heyman allowed The Tribal Chief to bounce back.

The stars exchanged numerous blows, delivering a stellar match for the Riyadh crowd. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ultimately interrupted the action and helped Reigns gain an edge over Knight. The Head of the Table won after hitting The Megastar with a vicious Spear.

On Twitter, a fan recently uploaded an unseen video of LA Knight returning to the backstage area following his heartbreaking loss against Reigns. Knight was visibly upset after failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Check out the post-match video below:

Dutch Mantell discussed Roman Reigns and LA Knight's match ahead of Crown Jewel

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell often shares his views on WWE's product. Before Crown Jewel, he discussed Roman Reigns' high-profile title match against LA Knight.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although fans wanted someone to dethrone Reigns, he thought the latter should remain champion.

He added that Knight had already reached where he was supposed to be in his career. Hence, Mantell believed The Megastar shouldn't be the one to capture The Tribal Chief's gold.

"I've had people tell me that Roman needs to lose. No, Roman does not need to lose because now LA Knight has gotten where he wants to go. I think the best bet is to keep Roman where he is right now. I have read that he wants to take time off after this one, too. This leads me to believe he could drop it, but I don't think he will. I really don't think he will." [24:47 - 25:19]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for LA Knight and Roman Reigns following the Riyadh spectacle.

