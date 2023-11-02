Randy Orton's former coach comments on his potential return at WWE Survivor Series

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year, and according to recent reports, WWE is targeting Survivor Series as the potential place for his return. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has commented on The Viper possibly coming back at the event.

Orton is one of the biggest names to come out of Ohio Valley Wrestling, the company's former developmental territory. Cornette served as the head booker for OVW, and he helped train many notable stars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Batista.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the legendary manager shared his thoughts on Randy Orton's rumored return at Survivor Series. He said that WWE could announce it or keep it as a surprise. Regardless, it would be a big topic of discussion.

"Boy, there you go, because how can we miss you if you won't go away? And it'll be a year and a half. And there's another major name that, boom, goes the dynamite. Again, names names names coming back. Whatever they're going to do, whether it's a surprise or they're just gonna announce next week Randy Orton comes back, that's going to be a topic of conversation," said Cornette. [0:42 - 1:07]

Jim Cornette on how WWE can book Randy Orton as a heel and babyface

Many fans would agree that The Viper fits better as a heel, as he knows how to portray a menacing villain.

In the same chat, Jim Cornette said if Randy Orton returned as a babyface, the story would be about how he overcame his injury. Else, he could turn on someone and be a heel.

"Here's the thing, because when he comes back, you would think there's another babyface if you wanted it to be that way because you could tell the story he's overcome an injury. Or he could come back and stab somebody in the back and be a heel." [2:45 - 3:00]

Randy Orton returning at Survivor Series as a surprise would get a big reaction from the crowd, as the WWE Universe hasn't seen him since May 2022.

