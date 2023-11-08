Roman Reigns could lose his WWE Universal Title if former champion returns after 537 days, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With no opponent looking strong enough to usurp the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' throne in the Stamford-based promotion, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has pitched a massive surprise return that could potentially see The Tribal Chief being taken down.

The returning superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. Last seen as a part of a team alongside Matt Riddle, The Viper had lost a major match against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Since May last year, he has been away from action due to injury.

While there have been reports of Randy Orton making a return in the near future, there has been no official statement from the Stamford-based company so far. Since Matt Riddle is no longer a part of the promotion, it is probable that Randy would be returning as a singles competitor.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted this week, Bill Apter stated that The Viper could potentially be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns.

"Out of nowhere, this could be an RKO out of nowhere to defeat Roman Reigns. Maybe he is the guy. People have got him kind of on the mind only when people like us talk about him, but what about a return of the RKO out of nowhere, and he just happens to become, somehow, the top contender, and it might not be WrestleMania, but he becomes the top contender and he is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns, because I don't see anyone on the roster right now, you are talking about Logan Paul, I get that with the social media and all that, but in terms of a convincing opponent to me, Randy Orton comeback could be that," Bill Apter said. [21:03 - 21:52]

The fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the wild prediction by Bill Apter will come true or not.

