Positive update on Randy Orton's imminent WWE return - Reports

There has been a positive update regarding Randy Orton's return to WWE.

The Viper went down with a back injury in May 2022. At that time, he was in a tag team with released WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, and the unlikely duo was known as RK-Bro. Matt Riddle was released by the promotion earlier this year.

Rumors have been swirling for months about Orton's return to the company. He was recently spotted at the Performance Center in September, and now there has been another positive update regarding his return to the company.

According to BWE's (BoozerRasslin) private X account, Orton is ready to return, but it is now just a matter of deciding on the perfect time to bring him back. WWE Survivor Series is the next premium live event on the calendar on November 25 in Chicago.

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega reveals she would like to manage Randy Orton

Zelina Vega recently disclosed that she would jump at the opportunity to manage The Legend Killer if the opportunity ever came up.

The 32-year-old is currently a part of the Latino World Order faction on SmackDown. There appears to be some tension within the group following Crown Jewel, as Logan Paul used brass knuckles left behind by Santos Escobar to defeat Rey Mysterio at the premium live event and become the new United States Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the Money in the Bank event earlier this year, Vega was asked which superstar she would like to manage on the roster. Vega named Orton and added that she believes the two have a lot in common.

"Randy Orton. Yeah, I think him and I have a lot in common. I think that when it comes to just mentally, we have a lot in common, you know, common goals and things. So, definitely Randy Orton." [From 0:47 onwards]

Wrestling fans have been anticipating Randy Orton's return for a long time. It will be interesting to see the reaction Orton will receive when he finally returns to the company.

Do you think Orton will return at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

