32-year-old WWE star declares she wants to manage Randy Orton (Exclusive)

In addition to being one of the all-time greats, Randy Orton is among the most respected names in the business. When asked who she'd like to manage, Zelina Vega named The Viper during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

While she has impressed of late inside the ring, Zelina Vega has primarily been known for her managerial skills as she has been the valet of multiple stars in WWE. Vega is currently a member of the Latino World Order (LWO) and has proven that she is one of the best female talents on the microphone.

The 32-year-old spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Thomas Crack during Money in the Bank weekend and was asked about the superstar she'd like to support as a manager.

Vega didn't hesitate in mentioning Randy Orton as she believed they had a lot in common regarding their aspirations in the world of professional wrestling. Zelina revealed the following while talking about her desire to manage the WWE veteran:

"Randy Orton. Yeah, I think him and I have a lot in common. I think that when it comes to just mentally, we have a lot in common, you know, common goals and things. So, definitely Randy Orton." [From 0:47 onwards]

What's the latest on Randy Orton's WWE status?

Fans have been waiting for more than a year to witness the Apex Predator's in-ring return, and it still hasn't happened despite various rumors about his return.

Randy Orton has been out of action due to a serious back injury, and even though he's undergone surgery, the road to recovery has been longer than most expected.

One of his closest friends in the business, Kurt Angle, recently provided an update on Orton and confirmed that his former on-screen rival was training incredibly hard for a comeback.

There were fears not too long ago regarding the medical complications that could arise if Orton wrestles again. However, Angle's comments confirm that the former world champion has only one goal in mind: to entertain the WWE Universe again on TV.

The ideal scenario would be for Orton to be available for a WrestleMania 40 match, and fans are already speculating about his possible opponent, which could be one of his greatest adversaries ever. You can read more about that possibility right here.

