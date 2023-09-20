WATCH: Randy Orton spotted making a possible WWE return, huge update emerges 

Randy Orton has been spotted outside of the WWE Performance Center in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

Prior to his injury, Orton teamed up with Matt Riddle. His last match was against The Usos when he and Riddle were unsuccessful in uniting the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships in a title unification match in 2022.

Taking to Twitter, several members of the WWE Universe and Twitter handles have now shared the viral video of Orton entering the Performance Center. However, some fans are unsure if the video is latest or not.

The clip shows The Viper getting out of his car and waving to those filming. He seems to be in a jolly mood.

Watch the video of Orton entering the Performance Center:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is interested in a potential match against Randy Orton

Rhea Ripley recently expressed her interest in a match against Randy Orton. Over the years, The Viper has shared the ring with numerous female superstars.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator stated that the one name everyone keeps throwing at her is Orton.

Ripley is aware of a portion of the WWE Universe wanting Orton to hit her with an RKO.

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top."

Expand Tweet

Orton is a multi-time WWE World Champion. During his last run with the company, he held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Ridlde before losing the titles to The Usos. It now remains to be seen if The Viper is actually close to a return or not.

Do you wish to see Orton return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.