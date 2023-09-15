Female WWE star wants to face Randy Orton in a first-time-ever match (Exclusive)

Randy Orton has crossed paths with several women inside a WWE ring, from Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax to Stacy Keibler and Stephanie McMahon. In an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley expressed an interest in becoming the latest female star to share the spotlight with The Viper.

Ripley has cemented her status as the most dominant woman in WWE over the last 18 months. The 26-year-old occasionally attacks male superstars to help her fellow Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. However, she rarely faces men in sanctioned matches.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley named Randy Orton as someone she would like to go one-on-one with:

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top." [3:53 – 4:16]

Randy Orton has not competed in a WWE match since May 2022 due to a serious back injury. It is unclear when the 14-time world champion will return to action.

Randy Orton is not the only male WWE star Rhea Ripley wants to face

Edge and Rey Mysterio have been two of The Judgment Day's most notable rivals since the current version of the group joined forces in 2022.

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor have all competed against the WWE veterans. Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, is still waiting for her opportunity to face Dominik's father in singles competition:

"I've got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously, I would love to beat some sense into Dom's deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place." [3:20 – 3:34]

Ripley would also like to face The Judgment Day's original leader Edge one day:

"Then there's also Edge. I would love to face Edge. He was the leader of The Judgment Day at one point, and Mami don't like getting bossed around by anyone. I don't like feeling like I have someone in charge. That's why The Judgment Day works so well now. I still have a lot of pent-up aggression against Edge that I would love to get out." [3:34 – 3:52]

In the immediate future, Ripley looks set to feud with Nia Jax after being attacked by the returning star on the September 11 episode of RAW.

