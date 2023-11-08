WWE fans thank Triple H for not booking "meaningless" Roman Reigns match for Survivor Series

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Many fans wanted him to perform at an upcoming premium live event, but it looks like Triple H made the right call by not booking him in a meaningless match.

Reigns defended his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel for the first time since SummerSlam. Multiple interferences helped The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again.

Following his win, many fans wanted to see Roman Reigns face Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. However, the latest edition of RAW saw Rollins get booked in another match.

The World Heavyweight Champion will work with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day in a WarGames match. This means Roman Reigns will not be competing in a Champion vs. Champion match after all.

Many fans seemingly let a sigh of relief after the match was made official. Some took to social media to comment on a post calling for a Champion vs. Champion match between the two top guys. Several noted that the match would have had no point, and the WarGames match would do better.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would probably have served no purpose at Survivor Series. Instead, it would have led to one of the two taking a loss, resulting in a loss of credibility.

The current Survivor Series: WarGames concept is new, and seems to be a hit among fans. It’ll be great to watch Rollins compete alongside other babyfaces of RAW on the PLE.

Roman Reigns is setting new records in WWE with each passing day

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has done a lot to protect his title reign over the years. While most of his title defenses have been dirty, The Bloodline has been incredibly proud of his achievements.

Ahead of this week’s episode of RAW, Paul Heyman took to social media to boast about his client’s incredible feat. He noted that Reigns had held the title for over 1,150 days in his current reign.

"The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. 1,163 days ruling as Undisputed Champion!" Paul Heyman wrote.

It’s no secret that The Tribal Chief is the biggest name in the company today. However, fans want to see him do a lot more to stay relevant in the coming months.

Do you acknowledge Roman Reigns as the top champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here