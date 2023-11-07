Paul Heyman shares impressive Roman Reigns fact ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has been one of the top names in WWE for decades. He recently shared an impressive fact regarding Roman Reigns on social media ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Wiseman was in Roman Reign's corner at Crown Jewel as The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title against LA Knight thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso. The Head of The Table extended his title run following the win. The Enforcer of The Bloodline also won his match against John Cena, as he decimated the leader of Cenation.

Paul Heyman took to his Instagram to share a story about an impressive Roman Reigns fact ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand's show. The former ECW General Manager posted a picture of himself alongside the leader of The Bloodline. He wrote down the length of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's title reign.

"The Tribal Chief and his Wiseman 1,163 days ruling as Undisputed Champion!" - Paul Heyman wrote.

Here is a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Wiseman's Instagram story

Roman Reigns is currently in the middle of a historic title reign. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar manages to dethrone The Tribal Chief. But recent reports suggest that we might have to wait a little longer for that to happen.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback opens up about Paul Heyman kissing him

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently talked about what led to Paul Heyman kissing him on screen. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that Heyman wanted to show his admiration for Ryback to get back at CM Punk. But the current Bloodline Wiseman developed an affection for the Big Guy.

In one of his videos on Ryback TV, the former NXT star stated that the affection Paul had developed for him led to him kissing Ryback on the cheek. He concluded by saying that it was perhaps one of the most controversial kisses in the company's history.

"Paul Heyman was like a scorn ex-girlfriend, and he would do anything to get revenge at CM Punk. Segments between Paul Heyman and Ryback were getting weirder and weirder where Paul's love was growing exponentially, but luckily, Ryback did not have that same love for Paul Heyman. This is perhaps one of the most controversial kisses in WWE," Ryback said.

