Roman Reigns set to miss WWE Survivor Series; next PLE match revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to appear for WWE's Survivor Series next month, and his next PLE match is set to arrive after a few months.

The Tribal Chief is locked in for a match against LA Knight as he puts his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4, 2023. Reigns and The Megastar began feuding after the former returned from his brief hiatus. The stars are currently set for a contract signing on SmackDown to make their match official.

However, once Roman Reigns finishes his match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel, he will not appear for a PLE for a while. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Head of the Table is not scheduled to wrestle for the Survivor Series show. His next match will occur at the 2024 Royal Rumble, nearly three months after his title defense in Saudi Arabia.

It's unconfirmed now regarding who Roman Reigns will step inside the ring with next after his title defense against LA Knight. Perhaps if he successfully retains his championship against the Megastar, he will transition to a different opponent.

Wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns and WWE missed a chance to elevate top star

Roman Reigns has had several great feuds with many popular stars throughout his ongoing run as the top champion in the WWE.

One of his biggest and most essential feuds came around the time of the Elimination this year, as he faced Sami Zayn. The intense feud came off of a stunning storyline that had fans invested after Zayn's betrayal and the first collapse of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023.

Many fans were rooting for Zayn to be the one to dethrone Reigns, but he unfortunately fell short on the occasion. Konnan believes that this was a golden opportunity both Reigns and WWE missed to elevate him to the top.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan discussed that the company missed the mark on capitalizing on the hot momentum Zayn had at that time. He also stated that they have the same chance again to have LA Knight beat the Tribal Chief and become a main event star:

"Whoever it is, is gonna go to the next level. Let's say you really, really wanted to give Sami Zayn that push that he should've had because he was hot. He ain't as hot anymore. If he went there and he beat Reigns, you got a star. LA Knight goes in there and beats Roman Reigns, you got a star or one of the Usos goes in there and beats his cousin. He's in a position right now to make the next star."

