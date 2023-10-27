Wrestling veteran discusses how WWE and Roman Reigns missed a major opportunity to elevate popular star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about how WWE failed to push Sami Zayn to the top during his feud with Roman Reigns.

In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble 2023, Sami was a top babyface for the company after parting ways with The Bloodline. This led to a match between Zayn and Roman at Elimination Chamber for the gold. Many believed that he would indeed dethrone the Tribal Chief. However, Sami fell short and got pinned, much to the dismay of his hometown fans.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that whoever beats Reigns would automatically become the next big star for WWE. He felt that the company missed capitalizing on Sami Zayn's momentum when he went up against The Tribal Chief.

However, the wrestling veteran felt that they could have LA Knight beat Roman and become a huge star.

"They protected Roman Reigns so good and they know sooner or later he's gonna have to lose. Whoever it is, is gonna go to the next level. Let's say you really, really wanted to give Sami Zayn that push that he should've had because he was hot. He ain't as hot anymore. If he went there and he beat Reigns, you got a star. LA Knight goes in there and beats Roman Reigns, you got a star or one of the Usos goes in there and beats his cousin. He's in a position right now to make the next star." [From 2:10 - 2:38]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

LA Knight has his sights set on Crown Jewel, where he will battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This week on the blue brand, both stars will square off in a huge contract-signing segment and set their match in stone. However, Knight will have to watch his back with the ever-present threat of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

It will be interesting to see if Roman and the rest of the Bloodline try any blindside attacks on the challenger before the upcoming Premium Live Event.

