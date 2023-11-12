36-year-old top WWE Superstar is not the one to end Roman Reign's historic championship reign, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno doesn't believe Gunther should be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Ring General made his main roster debut last year and soon after captured the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Ricochet on SmackDown. He has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history after holding the title for 514 days. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns surpassed 1100 days as world champion. During that period, he defeated many challengers, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed whether Gunther should be the one to dethrone Reigns.

"No, he's not. He's not the type of guy that would get over with the fans to beat Roman, I don't think. Well, I'm just saying I don't think he'd have enough heel heat. I don't think he's the guy that's what I'm saying," he said. [0:14 - 0:39]

Roman Reigns defended his championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite The Megastar coming close to ending The Tribal Chief's reign, he failed after interference from Jimmy Uso.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell revealed why he predicted that Knight would not defeat the leader of The Bloodline.

"You know, LA Knight has been the topic of conversation, and people ask me, 'Do you think that LA Knight will beat Roman Reigns?' And not to be crude or rude, I said not no, but hell no. Remember how long it took WWE to concentrate on Roman Reigns and get him over? It took three years, and they’re not willing to risk a three-year investment on a guy, nothing against him, that’s unproven. And LA Knight is unproven. You know he’s over with the people, but if you put the belt on him, I can't imagine where they would go with him." [From 24:09 onwards]

