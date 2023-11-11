Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, stated that despite all his popularity, LA Knight has no chance at beating Roman Reigns.

The Megastar has risen to prominence in the last year and is among the most over guys on the roster. He recently faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel but came up short. However, Knight made it clear on last night's SmackDown that he's not done with the Tribal Chief and won't rest until he dethrones him.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell stated that while LA Knight is very popular among fans, he won't be the one to end Roman's historic run.

"You know, LA Knight has been the topic of conversation, and people ask me, 'Do you think that LA Knight will beat Roman Reigns?' And not to be crude or rude, I said not no, but hell no. Remember how long it took WWE to concentrate on Roman Reigns and get him over? It took three years, and they’re not willing to risk a three-year investment on a guy, nothing against him, that’s unproven. And LA Knight is unproven. You know he’s over with the people, but if you put the belt on him, I can't imagine where they would go with him." [From 24:09 onwards]

LA Knight will face Jimmy Uso on next week's SmackDown. The latter also received a call from the Head of the Table, after which he looked worried.

