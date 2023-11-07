WWE has a legitimate reason for limited use of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, says legend

WWE legend and AEW star Mark Henry believes that the Stamford-based company has a legitimate reason for their limited use of Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been one of the biggest superstars in WWE since his main roster debut in 2012. Over the past three years, he dominated the Stamford-based company, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, The Tribal Chief has since been working a lighter schedule. Hence, many have criticized the champ's absence from several significant shows.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mark Henry explained why WWE has to limit the use of Reigns, claiming he has become the modern-day Andre The Giant.

"If I had Roman Reigns as my bell cow, he would do exactly what the hell he's doing. He would show up, wave, point the finger in the air, direct some stuff, tell people where to go and then I would take his a** back to this hotel in a limo. Because if he gets injured, pay-per-view is over with, the ratings will dive. That's how powerful he is. So, if I only get the usage of him five to 10 times a year, I'm good with that. It's worth it. Same thing it was with Andre. Roman Reigns has become the modern day Andre. He's an attraction," he said. [1:37 - 2:24]

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

After successfully defending his undisputed championship against his cousin, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns went on a hiatus. However, he returned last month to feud with LA Knight on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief and The Megastar squared off at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Despite Knight's efforts, the 41-year-old failed to end Reigns' historic championship reign.

