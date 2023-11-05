WWE's current stand on major superstar facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 revealed - Reports

WWE reportedly has no plans for LA Knight to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Knight has feuded with The Tribal Chief over the past few weeks on SmackDown. Last night, The Megastar challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the 41-year-old failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline, partly on account of interference from Reigns' stablemates, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

While Knight is currently one of the most popular superstars in WWE, some fans have been expressing their desire to see him square off again against Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

According to a recent report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the company has no plans for that. Barrasso noted that the aftermath of Crown Jewel will determine Knight's place on the card for the upcoming Show of Shows.

Who will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While LA Knight is reportedly not being considered as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, many believe The Rock or Cody Rhodes would square off against The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on The Monday Locker Room, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin claimed that Knight's loss against Reigns at Crown Jewel could help set up The Tribal Chief's WrestleMania match against Rhodes or The Rock.

"I think he [Knight] is a good guy that the crowd's behind to take a loss. Him losing will give Roman more heat, and maybe we'll get to him and Cody to finish the story, or they'll bench Cody, and we're gonna get The Rock," he said.

