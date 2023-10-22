Triple H is sticking to his plan to have major WWE Superstar dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, believes veteran

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes WWE CCO Triple H will stick to the plan of having Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns.

Rhodes initially challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, he failed to capture the title. Although many continued to believe that The American Nightmare would be the one to end Reigns' title reign at WrestleMania 40, other names have been thrown around as potential opponents for Reigns at the upcoming Show of Shows, including The Rock and LA Knight.

Speaking on the 100% Wrestling Podcast, Bischoff disclosed that he believes Triple H will stick to the plan of having Rhodes win Reigns' title at WrestleMania 40.

"[You don't think any other superstar that could be like maybe not Cody, maybe LA Knight gets so big that they're like, 'Maybe we're gonna have to go with LA Knight?] I mean anything can happen. I mean you know that. It's the wrestling business, right? But I think that Paul Levesque, Triple H, he's a student. He's been studying this game for a long time. He's a very cerebral man. You know, his gimmick character for a while was The Cerebral Assassin. Well, there's a reason for that. He's a very very intelligent guy. He's also very pragmatic. I don't think he's prone to emotional changes of direction that easily."

The Hall of Famer added:

"I think he's more pragmatic in the sense that he'll create a plan, he'll develop a plan, he'll work according to that plan, and he'll see that plan through. Doesn't mean he won't make adjustments along the way. You have to be that way in professional wrestling because things change, man, injuries happen as we've seen in the past. Personal situations can develop, contractual situations can develop. So many things can change so quickly that you have to be nimble and you have to have a plan B and a plan C. But I really think that Triple H will see this through." [From 36:36 to 37:55]

Check out the entire video below:

Roman Reigns will face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns recently had a confrontation with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. Meanwhile, he is now feuding with LA Knight. The Megastar will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

During the same interview with 100% Wrestling Podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed it was too soon for Knight to go after the leader of The Bloodline.

"[You think is it to soon for him to go after Roman Reigns at this moment?] In my opinion, yes. And I've learned this the hard way. You learn more, I've leared more from my mistakes than I have from my success, trust me. But, I think the art, the real art in writing and creating and building a professional wrestling organization is, this is so such a subtlety, but the real art is making the fans want to see someone succeed. Make the fans want to see LA Knight become a world champion. Make the fans want to see Cody Rhodes become the world champion. Make the fans want to see whoever next become the world champion or become more successful," he said.

Please credit 100% Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.