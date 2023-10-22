Former champion going after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title right now is a premature move, believes Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes LA Knight should not have gone after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship right now.

Knight re-signed with the Stamford-based company in 2021. He spent about a year in NXT before finally getting promoted to the main roster in mid-2022. The Megastar had a brief, forgettable run as Max Dupri before reverting to his LA Knigth persona. Since then, the 40-year-old has become one of the most popular superstars on the roster.

The former Million Dollar Champion is currently feuding with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The two superstars will square off for The Tribal Chief's title next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to 100% Wrestling Podcast, Bischoff recently addressed Knight's push to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title picture. The veteran claimed it was too soon for The Megastar to chase Reigns' championship.

"[You think is it to soon for him to go after Roman Reigns at this moment?] In my opinion, yes. And I've learned this the hard way. You learn more, I've leared more from my mistakes than I have from my success, trust me. But, I think the art, the real art in writing and creating and building a professional wrestling organization is, this is so such a subtlety, but the real art is making the fans want to see someone succeed. Make the fans want to see LA Knight become a world champion. Make the fans want to see Cody Rhodes become the world champion. Make the fans want to see whoever next become the world champion or become more successful," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"Making the audience want it and then making them want it badly and then making them want it so badly they can't stand it, that takes time. And the longer you can make them want to see it, the more satisfied they'll be when it finally happens. So in other words, could it be successful pushing LA Knight to the moon because he's got all this momentum behind him? Sure, it could. Would it be as successful as making them want it even more and building on that desire, that aspirational quality that LA Knight's character is bringing to the screen every week and building that momentum of desire to the point where the fans are just about pulling their hair out, that's when you give it to him. Don't give it to him prematurely." [30:04 - 32:08]

Major WWE Superstar will get another shot at Roman Reigns after failing to dethrone him in 2021, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Booker T would be surprised if LA Knight dethroned Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Booker T also addressed LA Knight's future in the Stamford-based company on his Hall of Fame podcast. He disclosed that he believes WWE should capitalize on The Megastar's popularity.

Although the current NXT color commentator revealed that he would be surprised if Knight dethroned Roman Reigns, he pointed out that fans would go crazy if that happened.

"I think that's the same thing with LA Knight. He's hot, man. He's white hot. If they were to pull the trigger on LA Knight, I think the people go nuts. I really do. You talk about Intercontinental Championship, I'm talking about the World Championship, about the WWE Title. If they put it on him right now, people go nuts. They really would," he said.

Roman Reigns' rivalry with a 10-time WWE champion is set to continue in the upcoming year after a recent hint, believes the veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit 100% Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.