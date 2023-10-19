Major WWE Superstar will get another shot at Roman Reigns after failing to dethrone him in 2021, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes John Cena will have another feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020. Last year, he unified it with the WWE Title. During his three-year reign as the world champion, The Tribal Chief overcame several challengers, including John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation faced Reigns at the 2021 SummerSlam in a Universal Title match. However, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

Cena recently returned to SmackDown, where he is feuding with The Bloodline. While LA Knight would seemingly challenge Reigns for his title at Crown Jewel, Konnan predicted that the 16-time world champion would get another shot at The Tribal Chief in the future on his Keepin' It 100 podcast.

"I think that Cena might be somebody for Roman Reigns down the line," he said. [9:40 - 9:47]

WWE Hall of Famer slammed John Cena for recent actions

Last Friday, LA Knight confronted Roman Reigns inside the ring in the opening segment of SmackDown. Meanwhile, John Cena stood in the corner, reacting to the heated verbal clash.

However, Hall of Famer Mark Henry was unpleased with how the Leader of the Cenation acted during the segment. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the World's Strongest Man accused Cena of stealing the spotlight from Reigns and Knight.

"The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself. You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring... We know the obvious reason why — because he's John Cena. All of the antics and the 'Hey, look at me' — it took away from the segment." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

