WWE agreed to a special deal with 3-time world champion for him to wrestle Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently detailed the deal he made with the company to wrestle his last match against Roman Reigns.

The 56-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company in 2016 after nearly 13 years of absence. Over the next six years, Goldberg shared the ring with several top superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and The Undertaker. The Hall of Famer's last match came in February 2022 when Roman Reigns defeated him in a Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with Chicago Sports Podcast, Goldberg disclosed that he had Covid three weeks before his final match. However, he only agreed to compete against Reigns after the company promised him he would have another fight.

[You gave us all entertainment. You entertained us.] Oh, I did up until Covid. You know, towards the end of my career I just, I showed up and did what they asked me to do because I didn't really kinda... It was a different deal, you know. Like, my last match, I had Covid three weeks before I agreed to do that match. The only reason why I agreed to do the match is because they agreed to give me another one. So..." [36:30 - 37:02]

"It was just tough to get into it" - Goldberg slammed WWE Creative while addressing his last run. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer ridiculed Goldberg

Since the start of his wrestling career, Goldberg was a top star, either in WCW or WWE. The Hall of Famer held several titles in WCW, including the World Heavyweight Championship. He is also a three-time world champion in the Stamford-based company.

Nevertheless, Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase does not believe Goldberg "was ever worthy of the position he was given."

"As a person, I have nothing against Goldberg. I don't know that he was ever worthy of the position he was given [...] I just don't know that it works. I don't have anything against the guy, more power to him, if you get a shot take it. I don't see him as far as wrestling goes, a great talent in any way," he said on his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Hall of Famer thinks Goldberg was intimidated by a 52-year-old star. Check out the details here.

Please credit Chicago Sports Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.