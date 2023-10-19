Roman Reigns' rivalry with 10-time WWE champion is set to continue in the upcoming year after recent hint, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes Cody Rhodes' rivalry with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be reignited in the upcoming year.

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in January, Cody Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two. However, The American Nightmare lost the match after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Although Rhodes feuded with other superstars following the loss, he claimed he still wanted to capture Reigns' title. The 10-time champion recently had a confrontation with The Bloodline leader on the season premiere of SmackDown.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Inferno commented on Rhodes' latest confrontation with Reigns on the blue brand.

"Roman walked out and got right in Cody's face, and they were just like staring each other right in the face. And Nick Aldis got between them and told this isn't happening here, not here, not tonight. They shut it down. That was actually good. I like that out there, you know. Well, it's a season premiere, and they're kinda like giving you a glimpse of what the storylines are gonna be just by simply having the characters face off against each other." [8:14 - 8:40]

The wrestling veteran added:

"It's like you know that Charlotte [Flair] and what's her name [Jade Cargill] are gonna be crossing paths soon, and you know that Cody and Roman are not done." [8:47 - 8:55]

Roman Reigns will reportedly face LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Last Friday, LA Knight confronted Roman Reigns and hinted at challenging him for his championship. Later that night, he was attacked by The Tribal Chief after getting a victory over The Bloodline's Enforcer Solo Sikoa.

At a Live event last weekend, Knight got his retribution by taking out The Bloodline, including Reigns, with BFTs. The Megastar then sent a message to The Tribal Chief.

"You will call me Champ…you will even call me Chief," Knight said.

Knight and Reigns are reportedly scheduled to square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

