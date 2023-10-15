Former top superstar to make unexpected return after 7 years to end Roman Reigns' title reign would be a "good one," says WWE official

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the possibility of seeing Ryback return to the company to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Ryback signed with the Stamford-based company in the mid-2000s after competing in Tough Enough. The 41-year-old spent over a decade there, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship. Nevertheless, he left in 2016. The Big Guy has since had a troubled relationship with the company.

During a recent episode of the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg was asked whether he thinks Ryback could return to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. The Hall of Famer replied in a seemingly sarcastic tone.

"Oh, man. I tell you what, it's gonna be a good one. Tune in," he said. [From 03:19 - 03:24]

Could another ex-WWE star return to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Another name that has been rumored to return to the Stamford-based company after several years of absence to confront Roman Reigns is CM Punk. The former AEW World Champion was recently released from Tony Khan's promotion. Although reports suggested he was interested in returning to WWE, they pointed out that the company does not intend to sign him.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T claimed it would be a miracle if Punk returned to end The Tribal Chief's championship run.

"You know, I mean, if that happened, it would truly be a miracle, okay [laughs]. No, I'm serious. If that happened, it would truly be a miracle because... [...] This business, people gotta be able to trust you. People gotta be able to trust you in that position. You think WWE could trust CM Punk? Ask that question to yourself. That's all you gotta do. Ask that question to yourself. And this business is truly a business about being able to trust one. I know. So, ask yourself that question. CM Punk may ask himself that question. WWE might even ask themselves that question: can we trust him? Look at the track record. That's all we gotta do," said Booker T.

