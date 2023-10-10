Ex-world champion making WWE return for the first time in 9 years to dethrone Roman Reigns would be a miracle, says current superstar

Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes it would be a miracle if CM Punk returned to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

CM Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014 after spending about nine years there as an active competitor. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling, The Best in the World returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. However, his run ended in September 2023 when he was released for his involvement in a backstage altercation with a co-worker at AEW All In.

Since Punk's AEW departure, rumors have suggested he could be returning to WWE. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of the former World Heavyweight Champion returning to end Roman Reigns' historic title run.

"[If Punk come beat Roman, I'm all for that.] You know, I mean, if that happened, it would truly be a miracle, okay [laughs]. No, I'm serious. If that happened, it would truly be a miracle because..."

The Hall of Famer added:

"This business, people gotta be able to trust you. People gotta be able to trust you in that position. You think WWE could trust CM Punk? Ask that question to yourself. That's all you gotta do. Ask that question to yourself. And this business is truly a business about being able to trust one. I know. So, ask yourself that question. CM Punk may ask himself that question. WWE might even ask themselves that question: can we trust him? Look at the track record. That's all we gotta do." [1:16:45 - 1:17:51]

Third-generation superstar already has a deal to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, believes a veteran. Check out the details here.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship in August 2020. At WrestleMania 38, he unified it with the WWE Title. Earlier this year, he surpassed 1,000 days as world champion.

The Bloodline leader defeated several top superstars throughout his reign, including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

On his The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed the person who would dethrone Reigns is not currently signed to the Stamford-based company.

"How would I book Roman Reigns dropping the title? Bro, I'll be honest with you. Whoever Roman Reigns is dropping the title to, they are not employed by the WWE at this moment. They are not there. You know, my theory is you keep the belt on the guy that is the most over. Roman Reigns is the most over and there is nobody close. So, therefore, you're asking me who he should drop the title to? He's not there," he said.

Booker T claimed Fox wanted the Stamford-based company to rehire a major superstar five years after his release. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.