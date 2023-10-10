Details on Fox wanting WWE to rehire major superstar 5 years after release

Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that Fox wanted WWE to rehire CM Punk in 2019.

Punk joined the Stamford-based company in the mid-2000s. The 44-year-old spent nearly nine years as an active competitor on ECW, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was released in 2014 after walking out ahead of a RAW episode.

Five years later, Punk joined Fox's shortlived WWE Backstage show as a special contributor and analyst. At the time, rumors suggested the former superstar was open to returning to the Stamford-based company. However, that never happened.

Former WWE Backstage host Booker T recently recalled Punk joining the show, claiming on his Hall of Fame podcast that Fox wanted the company to rehire The Best in the World.

"Like you said, I was there. I witnessed it. And I can tell you firsthand that Fox would have loved to have CM Punk on that roster to the point that they were willing to bend over backwards and make sure everything was right as far as him, you know, getting to that point. And like you said, there's a reason why CM Punk didn't get picked up at that time because he was in prime position to actually, you know, get back in the game at that time," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"He was in prime position to, you know, everything that happened let's just let it all go by the wayside, let's forgive each other and get back to work. Working on that show seemed like that was a bridge that should've been so easy to cross. But that bridge didn't get crossed for a reason. I wasn't in the inner workings or anything. I don't know exactly why CM Punk didn't get hired but I do know Fox wanted CM Punk bad enough to where they hired him on WWE Backstage when he wasn't even part of the company." [46:43 - 47:57]

"He said so many things" - Booker T has an interesting reaction to CM Punk's possible return. Check it out here.

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

In 2021, CM Punk came out of retirement to join AEW. He spent about two years there before recently getting fired from the promotion for being involved in a backstage altercation at AEW All In London.

Since Punk departed from Tony Khan's promotion, rumors have suggested he could return to WWE. Speaking on his The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed one thing could lead to The Best in the World's return.

"From a business perspective, they're making money hand over fist. So, do they need a CM Punk theme, bro? Absolutely not. However, what starts on Monday, bro? What starts on Monday? That would be Monday Night Football. And the RAW ratings are not good to begin with. (...) I think it comes down to what kind of effect is Monday Night Football going to have on RAW. Could it reach such a low level that they become a little desperate and now they need to bring in a CM Punk. So, I think that's what we're looking at."

Top WWE Superstar uses CM Punk's GTS finisher on RAW amidst return rumors. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.