WWE would be forced to bring back CM Punk on Monday Night RAW if one major thing happens, believes veteran

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes the company could be forced to re-sign CM Punk to save Monday Night RAW.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. Although he retired from professional wrestling following his departure, The Best in the World returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. However, the 44-year-old was recently fired from Tony Khan's promotion following his involvement in a controversial backstage incident at AEW All In.

Since his release from AEW, rumors have suggested Punk could return to WWE. Speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo addressed the possibility, claiming RAW ratings could force the company to rehire the multi-time world champion.

"I'll tell you what's gonna happen. Let's all be honest guys, the WWE is making money hand over fist. The business deals that they have in place with the social streaming and the Saudi Arabia deal and their television deals and you name it. From a business perspective, they're making money hand over fist. So, do they need a CM Punk theme, bro? Absolutely not. However, what starts on Monday, bro? What starts on Monday? That would be Monday Night Football. And the RAW ratings are not good to begin with," he said.

The former head writer added:

"And I really believe, bro, we are gonna see RAW going down in the neighborhood of maybe a 1.3. Now, if RAW goes down enough, the USA Network is not going to be happy, bro. And at that point, the WWE may need to do something drastic. So, I think that's what it comes down to theme. I think it comes down to what kind of effect is Monday Night Football going to have on RAW. Could it reach such a low level that they become a little desperate and now they need to bring in a CM Punk. So, I think that's what we're looking at." [2:35 - 4:09]

Booker T doesn't believe CM Punk will return to WWE

Following his release in 2014, CM Punk heavily criticized the Stamford-based company and its management. The Second City Saint also reportedly has heat with some current superstars.

Addressing Punk's situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he does not see the former World Heavyweight Champion back in the Stamford-based company.

"[Is CM Punk coming back?] No, I don't think so at all. I don't see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk's quotes about WWE over the last seven-eight years. Nothing, man, nothing nothing positive. And my think was I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you're gonna stay at forever, that's kinda like wishful thinking. (...) So, you gotta be smart. And I just don't think when CM Punk left WWE, I don't think he was smart about it more than anything. Because I always feel like it's rolled back. But I think CM Punk may have blown that bridge up."

