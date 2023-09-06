WWE will not offer CM Punk a contract unless one sole thing happens - Reports

WWE reportedly has yet to offer a contract to CM Punk following his release from AEW.

Punk spent nearly two years in Tony Khan's promotion, during which he was one of the top draws. However, he was involved in several backstage incidents that led to his suspension. The Best in the World was recently fired from AEW after having another backstage altercation with a co-worker at All In 2023.

Since his departure from Tony Khan's promotion, Punk has been linked to a surprising return to WWE. The former World Heavyweight Champion had a successful nine-year run in the Stamford-based company. However, he was released in 2014 and left on bad terms.

A senior higher-up in the Stamford-based company recently spoke to Xero News about the rumors of Punk's possible return. The source pointed out that WWE has not presented an offer to The Straight Edge Superstar as of this week. They added that the Triple H-led organization is unlikely to offer Punk a contract unless all parties reach an agreement. Unlike the speculations, nothing is expected to happen soon regarding the matter.

Check out details on CM Punk's reported attempt to return to the Stamford-based company here.

Booker T believes CM Punk will not return to WWE

Since he left in 2014, CM Punk has heavily criticized the Stamford-based company. He took shots at management figures, such as Vince McMahon and Triple H. Meanwhile, The Best in the World reportedly has backstage heat with some current superstars.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that Punk's actions after his release in 2014 would make his return difficult.

"I don't see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk's quotes about WWE over the last seven to eight years. Nothing, man, nothing, nothing positive. And my thinking was, I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you're gonna stay at forever, that's kinda like wishful thinking."

Major reasons other than backstage heat will probably prevent CM Punk's return, believes an ex-champion. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena