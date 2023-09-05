"He may have blown that bridge up" - Current WWE star addresses CM Punk's possible return

WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning to the Stamford-based company.

Punk spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before getting released in 2014. The 44-year-old then announced his retirement from professional wrestling. However, he returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. Over the past two years, The Best in the World was involved in several backstage incidents in Tony Khan's promotion. The latest one happened at All In London a few days ago. This seemingly was the last straw, as it led to him being fired.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed whether Punk could return to the Stamford-based company. He pointed out that he does not see it happening.

"[Is CM Punk coming back?] No, I don't think so at all. I don't see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk's quotes about WWE over the last seven-eight years. Nothing, man, nothing nothing positive. And my think was I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you're gonna stay at forever, that's kinda like wishful thinking," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"(...) So, you gotta be smart. And I just don't think when CM Punk left WWE, I don't think he was smart about it more than anything. Because I always feel like it's rolled back. But I think CM Punk may have blown that bridge up." [53:43 - 55:47]

Would WWE rehire CM Punk to "mess with him?"

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards also addressed CM Punk's situation. He claimed WWE does not need to rehire The Straight Edge Superstar.

However, Richards addressed the possibility of the Stamford-based company bringing him back to "mess with him."

"What do they need anybody for? Rest in peace, but in the height of the supposed, you know, war, they released Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman on the same day. Think about that. So, Vince doesn't need anybody. WWE doesn't need him. Will they bring him back to maybe mess with him? That's always a possibility. They might bring us [him and Rene Dupree] back. That's our job. Stop Punk, that's our job, to be screwed with [laughs]," he said.

