Major reasons other than backstage heat will probably prevent CM Punk's WWE return, believes ex-champion

Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

In 2014, CM Punk was released from the Stamford-based company. He has since openly criticized the company and its management. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling following his WWE departure, The Best in the World returned in 2021 to join AEW. Nevertheless, he has had significant heat in Tony Khan's promotion over the past two years. Following a recent backstage incident at All In London, CM Punk was fired from AEW.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Stevie Richards addressed the possibility of WWE re-signing Punk after the merger with Endeavor. While having backstage heat is reportedly one of the things that could prevent The Straight Edge Superstar from making his comeback, Richards pointed out other major issues.

"[WWE don't need a headache, do they?] They just got sold for almost 10 billion dollars to the UFC, which they've dealt with Punk as well. So, I don't know if there's any negative impressions with the people in charge at UFC or if he was just such a disappointment they don't see a draw in him, especially they have the perspective of, 'this dude lost fights.' And one of them with Mike Jackson, it was brutally bad. One of the worst fights ever in the history of any fights. Even worse than some of the fights I've lost," he said.

Richards added:

"But they may have experienced where he's double whammied and double blacklisted. But they got sold for almost 10 billion dollars. They have enough problems with Vince that they just kind of quieted down recently. So, they want the sale to go through and the TV licensing fees and all. Dude, they're making money hand over fist with the product they have now. What do they need him for?" [31:20 - 32:16]

Seth Rollins previously urged CM Punk to stay away from WWE

While in WWE, CM Punk had backstage heat with some of his coworkers. In an interview earlier this year, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked about The Best in the World possibly rejoining the promotion.

The Visionary urged him to stay away from the company, dubbing him a "cancer."

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever (...) I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, bye bye. See you later."

