Details on CM Punk's attempt to return to WWE - Reports

CM Punk reportedly attempted to return to WWE before signing with AEW two years ago.

Punk had a nine-year run in the Stamford-based company, where he held several world titles. However, he was released in 2014 and later announced his retirement from professional wrestling. In 2021, The Best in the World returned to pro wrestling to join AEW. Nevertheless, he was recently fired from the Tony Khan-led promotion after getting involved in a backstage altercation at All In 2023.

Since Punk's AEW departure, rumors have suggested he could return to the Stamford-based company. A "tenured member" of the organization's internal team reportedly discussed the matter with Ringside News, noting that the star had previously attempted to return while working as an analyst on Fox's WWE Backstage show in 2019. However, the promotion allegedly did not want him back.

"[While CM Punk] was on the WWE show on Fox Sports. He was trying to get back in, WWE never wanted him back," the source said.

The internal team member also pointed out that the former AEW World Champion "thought he was creating his own angles" on the Fox show. Nevertheless, the Stamford-based company was apparently never interested in rehiring him.

Booker T believes CM Punk will not return to WWE

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed CM Punk's current situation. The legend believes the former World Heavyweight Champion will not return to the Stamford-based company.

Booker pointed out that Punk may have soured his relationship with the company following his departure in 2014.

"[Is CM Punk coming back?] No, I don't think so at all. I don't see that happening. Go back and look at some of CM Punk's quotes about WWE over the last seven to eight years. Nothing, man, nothing, nothing positive. And my thinking was, I always said, you never know when you might want to cross that bridge again. You just never know. And to think that that might be the company you're gonna stay at forever, that's kinda like wishful thinking. (...) So, you gotta be smart. And I just don't think when CM Punk left, I don't think he was smart about it more than anything. Because I always feel like it's rolled back. But I think CM Punk may have blown that bridge up."

