"He said so many things" - WWE star has interesting reaction to CM Punk's possible return

Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently addressed CM Punk's possible return to WWE.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling, The Best in the World returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. The 44-year-old spent nearly two years in Tony Khan's promotion, during which he held the AEW World Title. However, he was recently let go after a backstage incident at All In London.

Since his departure from AEW, rumors have been speculating that the former World Heavyweight Champion would return to the Stamford-based company for the first time in nine years. On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on if he would like to see Punk return.

"You know, it's not that I'm opposed to seeing CM Punk back in WWE. But that's really a question for CM Punk, does he want to be back in WWE? CM Punk said that's a place that he never wanted to go back to. He said it was this, he said it was that. He said so many things about WWE and we shouldn't even be asking the question if I wanna see CM Punk or anybody wants to see CM Punk back in WWE. That's not a question for me," he said. [From 53:54 to 54:22]

Check out the entire episode below:

Does WWE need CM Punk?

According to the latest reports, CM Punk still has backstage heat in the Stamford-based company. Nevertheless, the higher-ups believe The Best in the World would return if they offered him a contract, according to Fightful Select.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed the Stamford-based company could be forced to bring Punk back.

"I really believe, bro, we are gonna see RAW going down in the neighborhood of maybe a 1.3. Now, if RAW goes down enough, the USA Network is not going to be happy, bro. And at that point, the WWE may need to do something drastic. So, I think that's what it comes down to theme. I think it comes down to what kind of effect is Monday Night Football going to have on RAW. Could it reach such a low level that they become a little desperate and now they need to bring in a CM Punk. So, I think that's what we're looking at," he said.

