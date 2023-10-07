CM Punk's attitude towards Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE after AEW All Out 2022 revealed - Reports

CM Punk has recently been the talk of the town yet again, owing to rumors of a possible WWE return. As per a new report, his perception of the company had gone through a significant change.

The Second City Saint had quite a rocky run in AEW, although a few of his storylines stood out as exceptional. It is no secret that he was not on the best of terms with the Stamford-based promotion following his departure, and apparently, the sentiment was still present when he was on Tony Khan's roster.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, an unnamed AEW star stated that Punk was still quite verbal about his disdain for Triple H and Vince McMahon. However, the events of All Out 2022 including the backstage brawl changed his perception significantly. The report further claimed that another star believed Punk was in a much less forgiving career situation now.

Despite being fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion, the Chicago native has successfully maintained his value enough to still be a hot prospect. IMPACT stars have also expressed their interest in working with him. As of now, it remains to be seen if rumors of Punk making his way to WWE turn out to be true.

